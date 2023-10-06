Snam, the testing phase for the FSRU Golar Tundra has started

Snam continues the path for the energy transaction: responsible investors and projects

Snam continues on its growth path, the company energy infrastructure based in San Donato Milanese, continues in its strategic energy transition plan and invests – we read in Milano Finanza – 3 billion in green. It will finance a project taxonomy bond, the so-called green bond market. A choice that, hand in hand with the energy transition objectives of industrial planis being reflected in the progressive growth of socially responsible investors in the shareholder structure. Today they are at 43%, with a membership rate that increases by 3-5% per year. CFO Luca Passa goes into detail: “The eligible projects concern gas pipelines ready for hydrogen, the supply of the network with renewable sources, the production of biomethane and, if gas enters the taxonomy, also the Ravenna regasification terminal“.



News also on the front Savona-Vado regasification terminal. Snam opens to modifications. This was confirmed by the Snam technical staff who participated in the meeting organized in the company building Province of Savona with Commissioner Giovanni All, mayors and municipal councilors of the municipalities involved. There is talk of changes, but the operation, as underlined by Toti, will not stop: “It is a strategic work for the entire countryyou can improve the project, but if the question is “Give up?”, the answer is that the commissioner does not have the power. The government has decided that the regasification terminal will be installed“.

