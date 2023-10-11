On Tuesday the maximum price (so it is possible) went down at the southern neighbors.

A maximum price for fuels. They have that in Belgium and we are quite jealous of that. And yesterday another reduction came into effect, making it just that little bit more attractive to refuel across the border.

It’s a bit like a warm front creeping from the South to the North on Peter Timofeeff’s weather map. The border of cities in the Netherlands from where it becomes attractive to drive to Belgium to refuel. We think it is now approximately at the height of Dordrecht ;-). Unless of course you buy ‘in bulk’ at the Flemish pump, then you simply drive from Utrecht to Flanders.

Fuel prices in Flanders down again.

Because what are we talking about? This weekend I filled up the Lynk & Co for €2.00 per liter, but that is already well below the recommended retail price of €2.22 that United Consumers currently indicates for a liter of Euro95 in the Netherlands.

In Belgium they are significantly lower than this with a price of € 1.62 per liter. The Wakker Nederland newspaper found a few Dutch people happily filling up their jerry cans to save between 30 and 40 euro cents per liter.

Now everyone knows from their tea water that it is not very safe if your neighbor goes to get gas for the entire street in Belgium, but are there rules for that? They seem to be there. The ANWB states that anyone may transport 240 liters across the border for their own use. But the jerry cans in which it is transported may not be larger than 60 liters each.

Of course, it just depends on how much your life is worth to you, we think…

Our motto is to watch out for Dutch cars returning from Belgium with very economical-looking middle-aged men behind the wheel. There’s a good chance that in addition to fuel, they also picked up a few cobras for the coming months.

And if you feel addressed? Don’t do that! You simply express your dissatisfaction about petrol prices in November during the elections

