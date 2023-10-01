The president followed the team away after the controversies of recent weeks

by our correspondent Maurizio Nicita

September 30th – Lecce

President Aurelio De Laurentiis, who followed the team throughout the entire trip to Salento, was visibly satisfied at the end of the match. In the end, the film producer enjoys the clear success of his team, relaunched in the Champions League zone, and also stops to talk to Lecce fans who congratulate him. To journalists who ask him various questions he simply says: “I was serene and calm before, I am even more so today”. And thus ends a week complicated by various controversies but with Napoli who were able to respond on the field: two victories and eight goals scored make it clear that this is the main road. And beyond any external discussion, Osimhen on the pitch is a nightmare for any opponent