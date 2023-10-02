China has tools to respond to US sanctions. And he is using them. This gigantic Asian country has many natural resources, which for more than two decades has allowed it to establish itself as one of the largest exporters of some of the metals most in demand by the semiconductor industry. At the beginning of last July, Xi Jinping’s Government decided to respond to the sanctions of the US-led alliance with a forceful measure: controlling the export of gallium and germanium.

The first of these metals plays a very important role in the manufacture of integrated circuits and photovoltaic cells, and the second is mainly used to produce catalysts, fiber optic solutions, infrared optical devices and solar cells. The export control of these metals came into force on August 1 and is having a devastating effect: during the month of August, China did not sell a single gram of gallium and germanium on the international market. And in all likelihood the same thing happened during the month of September.

However, Xi Jinping’s Government anticipates that the US will respond very soon to these measures with new sanctions that will presumably pursue hinder arrival in China of some essential metals for their integrated circuit manufacturers. In addition, the Administration led by Joe Biden has publicly stated that it is investigating how SMIC, the largest Chinese chip manufacturer, managed to produce the Kirin 9000S SoC of the Mate 60 Pro smartphone for Huawei despite the sanctions. And it will surely close this process with more sanctions.

SMIC is grabbing as many raw materials as it can to protect itself

The next steps that the US and China are going to take are foreseeable. In the context of technological warfare in which these two countries have plunged, each of them responds to the other with new sanctions that seek to have a similar scope to the rival’s prohibitions. Although, as I mentioned, China has many natural resources, it does not have everything. At least not in sufficient abundance to fully satisfy the needs of its semiconductor industry.

SMIC is doing the only thing it can do: intensify orders to its raw material suppliers

At the moment the only 7nm chip manufactured by SMIC is the SoC of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro, but it is reasonable to assume that this same processor or a variant with similar features will soon reach other mobile phones of this brand. To manufacture them, SMIC not only needs to keep its deep ultraviolet (UVP) lithography equipment in perfect condition; you also need a very wide range of raw materials. In the current situation, it cannot afford to run out of them, so it is doing the only thing it can do: intensify orders from its suppliers.

The curious thing is that a good part of its suppliers are Taiwanese companies, and given Taiwan’s affinity with the US, it is only a matter of time before China’s supply chain is threatened. Of course, the relative slowness with which the new sanctions come into effect and the complicity of its suppliers, who are interested in continuing to sell to Chinese companies, work in SMIC’s favor. And he is taking advantage of it. In fact, the Chinese media UDN.com has confirmed that this chip manufacturer has ordered in one fell swoop from its suppliers the raw materials it needs to sustain its production of cutting-edge integrated circuits for two years.

