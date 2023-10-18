Now that you’ve gotten the hang of all that home automation with its smart lights and voice commands with Alexa, you’ll surely be curious about setting up a surveillance system for your garden or outdoor patio. For that reason, we are going to review the best models that you can take into account and the conditions that a camera with these characteristics should have to guarantee your safety.

Features of an outdoor camera

The market is full of surveillance camera models, but not all of them are the same, since depending on their characteristics you can obtain some extra benefits. Taking all these aspects into account will allow you to choose a model that is more suitable for your needs. These are the characteristics that you should take into account:

Motorized turn: If the camera can rotate and move, it will allow you to obtain much wider points of view, avoiding having blind areas in case an intruder appears.

motion tracking: Related to motorized rotation, if the camera has tracking software it will be able to detect an intruder and constantly follow them. This way you can know where he went and what he did.

lighting torches: Although most cameras have infrared sensors to see in the dark, if they have LED torches they can obtain a color image with much more definition. In addition, they are activated automatically by movement, achieving a fairly effective scaring effect.

WiFi Coverage: Taking into account that you are going to place the camera outside, it will be important that it has good wireless connectivity to avoid interruptions in the transmission.

Solar recharge: Something that will save you headaches is the possibility of the camera being powered by a small solar panel. Models with a battery require removing it to recharge it, and this is especially inconvenient if the camera is placed in places that are difficult to access. With solar charging you forget about it forever.

Resistance to weather: This is something obvious in a camera of these characteristics, but you must keep in mind that those models with motors, gears and moving parts resist inclement weather worse.

Two-way audio: Allows you to talk to the other person you are seeing in the camera image through the official app.

Solar, wired or battery powered? What is better?

The issue of choosing the type of camera power supply can be crucial for your installation, as it will determine the operation and maintenance of your surveillance system. They all have their pros and cons, but one modality may be the one that best suits your needs.

Wired: It is simply the most reliable. The camera will have constant power, and well installed, it could be the one that best withstands any type of vandalism. However, its installation requires a nearby electrical connection point, which could be complicated in certain situations.

Batteries: It is the most practical option, since you recharge the battery and forget about it until the official camera application warns you that it is running out. If you do not have a second battery, the moment you need to charge it you will be left without video surveillance. If you installed the camera high up, you will have to manage to access it every time you need to recharge the battery.

Solar: Not all camera models are compatible with this charging system. They normally have an internal battery that will be recharged with the solar cell. Thus, when the sun goes down, the battery will keep the camera alive, and the next day it will recharge again. The cell must be clean of dust and dirt for it to work optimally, so you will have to clean it from time to time.

Models to take into account

Having a general image of what an outdoor camera should be like, we are going to leave you with a series of models that could cover your needs.

Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW300

This Xiaomi model has a very minimalist design that will not draw too much attention to your facade. It is a camera that has a connection cable to the electrical network to operate, and thanks to its wireless connectivity we can access its review from anywhere.

Motion detection IP66 certification 2K resolution 2 infrared LEDs for night vision 2 white LEDs to illuminate in the dark Two-way audio Powered by cable

TP-Link Tapo C500

This camera has a very interesting price, and it is a fairly simple and functional model that does its job correctly. With a resolution of 1080p, it has 360-degree rotation and night vision.

Motion detection IP65 certification 1080p resolution Infrared LEDs for night vision Two-way audio Powered by cable

Blink Outdoor + Floodlight

It is one of the cameras most prepared for the outdoors, since its body is completely sealed and it has a system of LED torches with which it illuminates with more than 700 lumens as soon as it detects movement. It works on batteries, and the manufacturer assures an autonomy of about 2 years (for the camera).

Motion detection 1080p resolution 700 lumen LEDs to illuminate Two-way audio Battery powered (2 for the camera and 4 for the torch) Saved in the cloud (subscription) Compatible with Alexa

Eufy Security SoloCam S220

Probably the most independent outdoor camera, since all you have to do is place it on a wall for its integrated solar cell to recharge the battery every day, and we can enjoy its live image from anywhere. Protected with IP67 certification and very easy to use.

Human detection 2K resolution Infrared LEDs for night vision Two-way audio Solar charging without cables or accessories Local recording with artificial intelligence