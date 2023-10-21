loading…

The work system of the Smart Construction Site implemented by China in housing projects in Tibet. Photo/via Bitter Winter

TIBET – A major recent development in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) is the development of smart platforms called “Smart Construction Sites” in residential and municipal projects.

China strongly promoted the establishment of “Smart Construction Sites” in the TAR as the latest tool to further strengthen mass surveillance and repression against Tibetans.

On September 26, the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the Tibet Autonomous Region held a field observation meeting of TAR’s “Smart Construction Site” urban housing project in Lhasa city.

“Smart Construction Site” is the creation of an intelligent service and supervision platform for residential and municipal projects in the region by using big data, machine control and advanced technologies such as smart devices and mobile terminals.

Additionally, starting May 2023, the Chinese government has required all eligible new housing and urban projects across the region to sync with the “Smart Construction Site” platform.

So far, the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the Tibet Autonomous Region has reported that the construction of “Smart Construction Site” platforms in seven cities and 34 counties in the region has been completed. A total of 231 projects have been connected to the platform.

However, however great and beneficial the construction of “Smart Construction Sites” throughout the region will be for the modernization of the TAR, it is possible that China will use the technology to strengthen Panopticon-like surveillance systems in the region.

The Tibet Autonomous Region is often referred to as one of the most policed ​​places on Earth.

One of the key parts of the security architecture built at TAR by Chen Quanguo during his tenure as County Party Secretary from 2011 to 2016 was an integrated neighborhood network surveillance system that combined human intelligence, real-time facial recognition surveillance footage, and big data analytics .