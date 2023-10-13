It’s official: the Flemish Government wants you and your entire entourage to plug in as soon as possible. Two weeks ago, they announced an EV premium whereby you can receive a refund of up to 5,000 euros from 2024 when purchasing an electric car. This had to be an electric car with a purchase price of less than 40,000 euros, which keeps the list of eligible models somewhat limited… But it is now becoming a little less limited.

36,495 euros (- 5,000 euros)

Smart has unveiled a new version for its #1, which is at the very bottom of the range. For example, the cheapest variant you could previously get was the Pro+, which immediately boasted a 66 kWh battery and a driving range of 420 kilometers. This Pro-without-+, on the other hand, uses a 49 kWh battery pack, good for a range of 310 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. The fast charging capacity also gets a small dent because it goes from 150 kW to 130 kW. The power remains the same, so with both 272 hp on the front axle, it could well be that the lighter packed Pro is faster than its more expensive brother. In terms of equipment, you also seem to be on par with a Pro+ with, for example, a panoramic roof, dual-zone climate control and heated front seats as standard.

However, while you have to pay 41,495 euros for a #1 Pro+, Smart markets this Pro considerably cheaper. You can get one from 36,495 euros, which immediately puts it in the waters of other electric crossovers that sometimes dare to describe themselves as “affordable”, such as the Fiat 600e or European Car of the Year Jeep Avenger. However, that is not the most important consequence of this new basic price, because it suddenly makes the Smart eligible for the Flemish premium on EVs under 40,000 euros. As a result, you can count on a refund of another 5,000 euros if you buy your #1 in 2024, so that in practice this EV will cost you 31,495 euros. So what do you think, does this suddenly make the Smart #1 worth the money?