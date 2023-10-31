The robbers stole several objects, but were unable to take away the safe (the real objective of the theft). The value of the loot is yet to be quantified

This is certainly not a good time for Chris Smalling. The Roma defender, out due to an injury since the beginning of September, was – once again – the victim of a robbery that took place in his house in the Tor Carbone area. The theft, with the loot still to be quantified, occurred yesterday evening around 9pm. The police from the Celio police station intervened on the scene (where forensics carried out the necessary investigations) and have already started investigations. The thieves entered through a French window, were unable to take away the safe (the robbers’ real objective), but it seems they still took away several valuable objects. It will be Smalling himself, who will be heard in the next few hours, to report any missing goods.

This is not the first theft against the English defender. In April 2021 he had suffered an armed robbery inside his home, with his wife and young son present: three hooded and armed people took away jewelery and watches after forcing the player to open the safe. An episode that had terrified number 6, to the point of making him reflect on his stay in the capital. Last August, however, an attempted theft was foiled, again inside the villa on the Appia Antica – the property is located in a rather isolated area – chosen by Smalling and his wife to live in during their experience in Rome.