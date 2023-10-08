Vincenzo Santoro head of tourism at ANCI

Affari’s interview with Vincenzo Santoro, head of the ANCI culture and tourism department

The presentation of the “National Day of Authentic Villages of Italy”, now in its seventh edition which will take place on October 15th with events until October 22nd, Italian Business interviewed Vincenzo Santoro, head of the culture and tourism department of ANCI (National Association of Italian Municipalities)

You spoke about an important tender developed by the Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Daniela Santanchè, to shed light on little-known Italian villages. Can you explain what it is?

At the beginning of this year, the minister published a tender which allocates several tens of millions of euros for projects to help small tourist municipalities to encourage sustainable tourism, community cohesion, the depopulation of villages and the valorisation of the their cultural heritage. The tender expired a few days ago and now there will be the evaluation phase. There will not be many projects chosen as the tender does not have a large budget.

Can you say how much?

From 34 to 36 million euros.

There is also a tender for businesses created by the Ministry of Culture….

Yes, it is the third announcement of the PNRR village measure for the creation of new businesses in the 394 municipalities that have local projects for cultural and social regeneration of 1 million and 600 thousand euros included in line B which will have another 200 million available to support the start-up of new companies that have developed entrepreneurial initiatives in line with the projects they have won.

How many projects of this type have been presented?

More than 4000 projects but, unfortunately, about half of them will be evaluated because many projects have been received which, for their implementation, would have required more than double the funds allocated for the village measure by the PNRR.

Can it be said that this government is enhancing the beauty of small Italian villages that are sometimes overlooked?

Not really: the PNRR funds were allocated by the previous government but we owe the tourism ban for small municipalities, instead, to Minister Daniela Santanchè and the current government operates in continuity with previous initiatives, both for administrative practices and in the interest for the theme of the redevelopment of small municipalities.

Is there an initiative that is particularly close to your heart?

Yes, it concerns “roots tourism”, a project developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: it is “return tourism”. There are few resources in this regard but this project has activated a series of entrepreneurial initiatives that serve to welcome children and grandchildren of our emigrants abroad to give them the opportunity to visit the places from which their ancestors and their tombs left. The theme is not only tourist but also wants to be a sort of symbolic compensation towards our emigrant people.

Which village in your region would you enhance?

It puts me in difficulty because in Puglia there are many villages that are fascinating for their landscapes and culture and which should be helped. I would especially help the small municipalities in Puglia, in the Salento area of ​​Leggio or in the southern Dauni Mountains on the border between Campania and Basilicata such as Sant’Agata di Puglia, Rochetta Sant’Antonio, very interesting towns that won the tender.

