If you have little space on your desk and are looking for a PC that is very small, then you may be interested in the MINISFORUM UN100C.

The MINISFORUM UN100C has a 12th generation Intel processor

We could say that MINISFORUM is a reference when we talk about mini PCs, not only because they have a wide variety of equipment, but also for their quality. Well, today all the spotlight goes to the MINISFORUM UN100C. Now you can get this entry-level equipment for less than 200 euros, as long as you buy it before October 23.

The MINISFORUM UN100C has a recommended price of 239 euros on Amazon, but if you check the Apply coupon for 47 euros box, you can get it for only 192 euros. It is worth mentioning that it has never been so cheap. As for the coupon, it is valid until October 22, so if you finally decide to buy this mini PC, you better not wait until the last day, there may be no units available by then. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it has a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.

Get the MINISFORUM UN100C for 47 euros less than the MSRP on Amazon

For 192 euros you get a mini PC that has an Intel N100 processor with 4 cores and 4 threads, able to move with ease any basic task that you put in front of it. This processor is accompanied by 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Regarding the latter, it can be expanded by having a slot to put a 2.5-inch SATA HDD or SSD.

As for connectivity, it has x1 TF card slot, x1 USB type C, x4 USB 3.2 type A Gen2, x2 HDMI, x2 Gigabit Ethernet, x1 microphone input, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Leaving aside the whole topic of connections, it is worth mentioning that It incorporates a silent and efficient cooling system, which prevents overheating and annoying noise. Finally, say that this mini PC only measures 136 x 121 x 39 millimeters.

In short, the MINISFORUM UN100C is a mini PC that will not disappoint you. It has technical specifications that are not bad at all, a minimalist design and a very competitive price. Now, initially it does not include the operating system, so you will have to install Windows 11 or a GNU/Linux distro (Fedora, Ubuntu, openSUSE, Manjaro, Zorin OS, among others). If you prefer Windows, we remind you that you can download the ISO image from the Microsoft website. Of course, you will need a pendrive of at least 8 GB to copy the ISO

