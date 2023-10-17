According to Aston Martin. The fact that the slow Stroll is hopelessly behind his teammate is Aston Martin’s fault and not Lance Stroll’s.

There are currently three drivers who are hopelessly behind their teammate. Verstappen is currently making carne picada from Sergio Pérez and Alexander Albon is making hamburger meat from Logan Sargeant. Now Verstappen is particularly good (orange glasses!) and Logan Sargeant is a reasonable newcomer.

But the fact that Lance Stroll is so far behind Fernando Alonso is actually unforgivable. The Spanish two-time world champion is 42, while Lance Stroll is now 24. Exactly the right age to dethrone the old fox with youthful bravado. However, Stroll doesn’t even come close.

At first we couldn’t blame Lance. After all, he had started the season with an injury. So we forgave him for the first few mediocre races. The problem is that there was actually no real solid race compared to what Alonso showed.

Lance Stroll drives through a bend, of course behind Fernando Alonso.

According to Aston Martin, this is not because of Lance Stroll, but because of the car. Lance Stroll finds the rear of the AMR23 too loose. Alonso – known as the understeer champion – can handle this well, Stroll not. Just like the Red Bull RB19, the Aston Martin has a fairly stable nose, but the rear is a bit more volatile. Premium drivers can handle this well, but some – such as Lance Stroll – find this difficult.

Mike Krack – the team boss of Aston Martin Racing – confirms that Lance is indeed having some difficulty with it. He really believes that Stroll should clearly indicate what exactly is going on with the car. Then the engineers can solve it in a more targeted manner.

I think it has to be proven first. The fact is that he is less competitive and we need to understand why. We have suspicions and indications. That’s what Lance is referring to, I think. Then we have to make the mentioned changes to the car. It is important that if the change is implemented, Lance also improves. Mike Krack, says Lance can do better but not really.

It is now known that after the summer step Aston Martin is no longer the second team in terms of speed as it was in the beginning. In the meantime, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes have come alongside. Fernando Alonso still regularly manages to score points and qualify well, while Stroll regularly fails to reach Q2 and finishes outside the points.

You can also come to a somewhat unpleasant conclusion. Lance’s father, Lawrence Stroll, bought Aston Martin (both the brand and the F1 team) for his son. And now it is an old hand who shows him all sides of the circuit.

Then the floor is now yours, dear reader! Lance Stroll really can’t do anything anymore? Or is Fernando Alonso just rare? Let us know in the comments!

