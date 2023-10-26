Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced in parliament on Thursday that his government will stop sending weapons and military aid to Ukraine and will limit itself to providing humanitarian aid. Fico’s decision was announced just one day after his appointment as prime minister, and had been widely anticipated in recent days.

Fico is 59 years old and had been prime minister three other times in the past, from 2006 to 2010 and in two governments from 2012 to 2018. His party, Smer, which is on the left but has pro-Russian and populist positions, was the most voted in the September 30 elections. In addition to Smer, Fico’s new government is made up of HLAS, another left-wing populist party founded by former prime minister Peter Pellegrini, and the conservative and populist Slovak National Party (SNS).

During the election campaign, Fico promised to stop sending weapons to Ukraine and to oppose sanctions against Russia (Slovakia has already sent most of its war supplies to Ukraine). At the moment the only other European Union country explicitly hostile to supporting Ukraine with weapons, subsidies and political legitimacy is Hungary, led by semi-authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

«I maintain that there should be zero military aid to Ukraine. An immediate halt to military operations is the best solution we have for Ukraine. The European Union should move from an arms supplier to a peacemaker,” Fico said on Thursday. He further added that his government will not vote «for any sanctions against Russia unless we see analyzes of their impact on Slovakia. And if any sanctions risked harming us, as has happened with most sanctions, I see no reason to support them.”