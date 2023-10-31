The new Slovakian government of pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced a large mobilization of police and armed forces on the country’s border with Hungary with the aim of curbing irregular immigration. Fico announced this on Monday after a meeting with the Minister of the Interior, Matus Sutaj Estok, specifying that the mobilization would begin that same evening and that he himself would verify the situation at the border. The new prime minister did not provide many details on the issue, but said that irregular immigration must be controlled to prevent people linked to “terrorist groups” from entering the country. Estok said the government hopes to control the entire border with Hungary, which is about 655 kilometers long.

The current Slovak government is supported by Prime Minister Smer’s party, which is on the left but has pro-Russian and populist positions, by the left-wing populist party HLAS and by the conservative and populist Slovak National Party. It has not yet presented its official program, but Fico has hinted that it will include stricter measures to combat irregular immigration. The previous Slovakian government had introduced random checks in early October after Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland, three neighboring countries, had also introduced checks at the border with Slovakia to stop irregular migrants.

– Read also: Slovakia will no longer send weapons to Ukraine