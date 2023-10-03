Venna Melinda responded to rumors of the closeness of her youngest child, Athalla Naufsal, to Instagram celebrity Fuianti Utami alias Fuji, Tariq Halilintar’s ex-girlfriend.

Previously, Athalla was widely rumored to be close to Fuji after being compared to the same club as Athalla at a celebrity badminton match.

Venna said that her daughter Athalla was an individual who loved socializing and cared about other people. Even though they are close, Ferry Irawan’s ex-wife confirmed that Athalla’s relationship with Fuji was only friends.

“Athalla really has a lot of friends. The person is really caring. And yesterday there was a badminton competition, so the person is like that with all her friends,” said Venna Melinda, in an interview with the Intense Investigation TV program.

One example of Athalla’s care was when he stroked Fuji’s hand that was hit by a shuttlecock in a badminton competition.

“He (Athalla) was rubbing around, in the end it became like a crowd, right, it looked like there was something going on. Even though they were friends,” continued Venna.

Venna emphasized that it is unlikely that Athalla and Fuji will date. The problem is, his youngest son secretly has a girlfriend.

“You already have a boyfriend,” confirmed Venna Melinsa.

Previously, Athalla had also clarified that her relationship with the late Bibi Ardiansyah’s younger sibling, Fuji, was only as a friend.

“My relationship with Fuji is just a friend. Nothing more than that,” said Athalla.

However, Athalla also stated that her mother would definitely support her if she decided to have a romantic relationship with Fuji An. This is because Venna Melinda already knows Fuji.

“If Mama will definitely support it, the important thing is that the person is good. Mama already knows Fuji, so if I’m happy with someone, Mama will definitely agree,” concluded Athalla Naufal regarding the possibility of her relationship with Fuji being arranged by someone else.