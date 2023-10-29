If you are one of those people who go to bed late and get up early, you could end up having health problems in the medium and long term, including heart problems.

According to this study, a lack of sleep can increase the risk of developing heart diseases in the future.

To demonstrate this, researchers conducted various surveys of thousands of people who had chronic sleep deficits and concluded that they were the most likely to have heart disease in the future.

This new study from Columbia University has revealed what happens inside your body when you don’t get enough sleep.

Researchers found that after just six weeks of reduced sleep, cells lining blood vessels become overloaded with harmful oxidants.

Then these sleep-deprived cells fail to activate antioxidant defenses to eliminate harmful molecules, which is a first step to suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

“So far we have only seen links between sleep and heart health in epidemiological studies, but these studies could be affected by many factors that cannot be identified or controlled. “Only randomized controlled studies can show whether this link is real and what changes in the body caused by short sleep could increase heart disease.”

“But people don’t act like that night after night. Most people wake up at about the same time every day, but they tend to push their bedtime back an hour or two,” says Sanja Jelic, director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Columbia University. “We wanted to copy that behavior, which is the most common sleep pattern we see in adults,” she explains.

The researchers recommend that these problems cardiovascular They could be solved in a simple way by regularly sleeping between seven and eight hours a night.