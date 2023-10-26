loading…

Robert Card, US Army reservist, suspect in mass shooting that killed 22 people in Maine. He is still being hunted. Photo/Androscoggin County Sheriffs Office

LEWISTON – One person mass shooter acted horribly in Maine, United States (US) on Wednesday evening local time, killing at least 22 people in a bar and bowling alley.

This mass shooting sparked a massive manhunt for the killer.

More than 50 people were injured in two separate shootings in Lewiston, the state’s second-largest city—which had a protection order in place after a massacre that began just before 7 p.m.

“I still feel like this whole thing is a nightmare,” said Kathy Lebel, one of the owners of Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant, where at least 14 people were shot, to the Sun Journal, Thursday (26/10/2023).

About four hours after the initial report of the shooting in Lewiston, police identified Robert Card, 40, a trained firearms instructor who had experienced mental health problems, as the suspect.

Card was reported by local media as a US Army reservist stationed in Saco, Maine. He recently reported “hearing voices” and threatened to shoot up the base.

Police released images of the suspect Wednesday at what appears to be a recreation center in Lewiston, Maine.

The suspect was reportedly admitted to a mental health facility over the summer and released after a two-week stay.

According to police, on Wednesday evening, Card was believed to be driving a white Subaru Outback, located about 8 miles away in Lisbon, Maine.