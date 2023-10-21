Eyewear designers, the art of photography and masters of Italian cuisine take to the field for a fundraiser in favor of the Nemo Clinical Center in Milan. The appointment is for Wednesday 25 October in Piazza Filippo Meda where, starting from 6pm, #Oramivedi will be held, an evening-event to raise awareness in support of the expert center for the care and research of people with ALS and neuromuscular diseases. The Milan branch, of what is now a national clinical network of seven centres, has been active for fifteen years at the Asst Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda and is a forerunner in the visual management of these complex pathologies. The initiative is promoted by Punto Ottico Humaneyes and Akoni Group, with the patronage of Aisla, the Italian amyotrophic lateral sclerosis association.

#Oramivedi – we read in a note – combines the design and philosophy of the two promoting entrepreneurial realities to send a message: focus on the uniqueness of the person, in all their human beauty. A gaze capable of fixing the eye to face everyday life but also to look to the future with hope. At the center is a vision of solidarity which becomes an opportunity for everyone to read the experience of others and their history with new eyes.

All donations collected during the evening – continues the note – will go to support Optolab, the vision research and treatment laboratory of Nemolab, the technological research hub born in 2021 in the wake of the clinical experience of the Nemo Centers. In fact, in the face of complex pathologies such as ALS, SMA and muscular dystrophies, which over time see a compromise in motor, respiratory, swallowing and verbal speech function, preserving the eye in good health becomes even more important. Over time, particularly for those living with ALS, the visual system can become the only modality that allows you to communicate with the outside, controlling the Alternative Augmentative Communication (AAC) aids with your eyes.

This is why it is essential to support the person with a targeted visual screening protocol right from the diagnosis of the disease, adapting protocols and ophthalmic assessment tools according to those who experience a severe motor disability and who, otherwise, would not be able to access it. 1,140 assessments have been carried out to date, of which 935 for people with ALS and 250 glasses donated to patients in order to guarantee that quality of life made up of the possibility of continuing to relate to others, even when this means communicating only through eyes.

During the evening it will also be possible to admire the photographic works of the artist Federico Garibaldi, awarded at the “Cannes Corporate Media and TV Award”, who will make available a selection of his collection dedicated to the city of Milan, taken from the exhibition Through – Hopefully the time is not late – captured from the windows of Milanese trams. A unique technique to capture the fragments of a time suspended between the rush and charm of urban travel.

The beauty message of #Oramivedi is also supported by the art of cooking, with the aperitif promoted by Slafood. Born from the intuition of Davide Rafanelli, a person with ALS and a patient of Nemo in Milan, together with Roberto Carcangiu, President of Apci Chef, the professional association of Italian chefs, Slafood combines the talent of chefs to support nutritional management projects for Nemo Clinical Centers. And this is how the chefs Filippo La Mantia, Elio Sironi, Christian Benvenuto, Fabio Zanetello responded enthusiastically to the call, who will provide talent and creativity to make guests enjoy their finger food creations prepared exclusively for the evening. Joining the solidarity objective are the NeroLifestyle group, Slafood partner, with the Champagne NeroChampagne, and Letizia Mazzotta with her tireless enthusiasm in involving Acqua Filette, Amarelli Fabbrica Licorizia, Consorzio del Mezzogiorno, Frantoi Cutrera and Toraldo Caffè. #Oramivedi will end with the tasting of chocolate pralines by master Ernst Knam. Also present to support the project were Hoya Lens Italia and the Unione Confcommercio Imprese per l’Italia – Territorial Association of Melegnano.