Aisla, in collaboration with Liguria Digitale, announces the third edition of the training course on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), organized by Asl3 and financed by the Liguria Region, which will take place from 18 October to 6 December. The course consists of 8 training modules, which will be held on various dates between October and November, both in person and online. The training course on ALS – reports a note from Aisla – was designed to provide essential support to caregivers, family members and healthcare workers, addressing specific issues related to assistance, such as breathing, nutrition, mobility, communication, as well as the psychological, relational and social aspects of the treatment path of the patient suffering from ALS.

ALS is a rare progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects adults, resulting in a gradual loss of patient autonomy. Home care plays a central role in providing support, given the complexity and specificity of the disease. Many patients choose their home as their “first place of care”, as the family environment represents an important value for those facing ALS. However, managing home care can be complex, requiring specific skills and a professional approach.

To face this challenge, adequate socio-health training is necessary for operators in the sector, such as health and social-health workers. The course includes 8 compulsory theoretical-practical sessions – the note details – each lasting 3 hours (from 9am to 12pm), offered both in person and online. The in-person sessions will be held in Imperia, Savona, Genoa, Chiavari and La Spezia, and will be integrated by 2 optional practical activities at the Simulation and Advanced Training Service Center of the Policlinico S. Martino in Genoa. Scientific supervision will be provided by Dr. M. Marogna, head of Neurology at the Villa Scassi hospital, Asl3 Genoa.

Interested parties are invited to send an email with their full name, contact details and membership of the ASL to formazione@asl3.liguria.it. The course is free. At the end of the course, participants will receive a certificate of participation, valid for registration in the Regional Register. “We are proud to collaborate with ASL3 for the third edition of this important training course on ALS – declares Anna Cecalupo, president of Aisla Genova – By providing caregivers, family members and healthcare workers with the necessary skills and knowledge, we aim to improve the quality of care in our community, ensuring adequate training of operators”.