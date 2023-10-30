In a scenario where almost all streaming platforms are raising prices, SkyShowtime has launched an interesting promotion: three months almost half price. If you sign up now you can enjoy all its series and movies until January 30 for just 10 euros.

The standard price of the SkyShowtime subscription is 5.99 euros per month, but now you can sign up for only 3.5 euros per month, for three months. As usual, after that period you will be charged the standard fee, unless you cancel before it ends. It’s an offer for new users only, and ends November 27.

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

Sign up for SkyShowtime and you can try it without any commitment, without paying anything, for a week.

Try it for free

SkyShowtime has been the last major streaming platform to arrive in Spain. Studies as important as Paramount+, Universal, Showtime, DreamWorks, Nickelodeon, Sky o Peacock.

Is SkyShowtime worth 3.5 euros per month?

Although it does not have the resonance of large platforms such as Netflix or Disney+, we must not forget that behind SkyShowtime there are legendary studios such as Paramount and Universal, and powerful television production companies such as CBS, Peacock, Showtime, Sky… There are very good series and movies here.

SkyShowtime is home to Star Trek, Halo, The Godfather, Jurassic Park, Mission Impossible, Indiana Jonesetc. Here you can find great exclusive series, like Poker Face, Special Ops: Lioness, or Strange New Worlds.

His great modern westerns in serial format also stand out, such as Yellowstone with Kevin Costner or 1923 with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

It also offers abundant exclusive Spanish series and moviessuch as The Invisibles, The Fortress, Bosé or Mentiras Pasajeras, produced by Pedro Almodóvar.

On November 2, the new series of the legendary Frasier premieres, with the return of Kelsey Grammer.

In addition to the series, On SkyShowtime you can find hundreds of Paramount and Universal moviesfrom classics such as the Terminator, Gladiator or Shrek sagas, to recent releases such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among thieves.

It is a very solid catalog with high quality content, taking into account the names behind it.

Its only handicap is that all content is offered at 1080p without HDR. So if you have a 4K TV, you’re not going to get the most out of it. But the image quality is good, and thanks to the excellent upscaling of modern 4K TVs, you will be able to enjoy the content on any screen.

SkyShowTime has launched a promotion for 3.5 euros per month for three months. It is a good opportunity, because it has high quality series and movies.