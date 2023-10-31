An offer to save us a pinch on the cost of streaming platforms is always welcome and in this case it is the turn of SkyShowtime. The service brings together big Hollywood studios such as Universal Pictures, Dreamworks, Nickelodeon Paramount+ or Paramount Pictures, so its new promotion seems irresistible.

And we can get a three-month subscription at a lower price than it usually costs. Instead of paying 5.99 euros each month to access the catalog, now we will only have to pay 3.50 euros if we want to enjoy all the content. Of course, two key details must be taken into account.

The first is that the sale will be available until November 27, so don’t take too long to decide. The second is that we are talking about a offer that only new customers can benefit fromso you are excluded if you have already paid for SkyShowtime at some point.

Obviously, if you do not want to continue subscribing after the period, you can cancel the subscription at any time, since otherwise your membership will automatically renew for 5.99 euros once the three months have passed. Among all the films and series that we can find in the library, we come across such recent hits as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the different Star Trek productions or the great slasher Happy Death Day.

Poker Face, Yellowstone and The Good Wife are other good options to enjoy high-quality projects. All of this available to view in Smart TV, computers, tablets and mobile devices.

