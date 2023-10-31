Although it is not as interesting as its launch promotion, the new offer is a great opportunity to try SkyShowtime at a cheaper price.

SkyShowtime is one of the youngest streaming platforms operating in Spain. The service, which includes content from Paramount+, Peacock, Sky Studios, Showtime, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, Universal Pictures y Paramount Picturesbegan its journey at the end of February in our country.

However, the offer of series such as Yellowstone and its universe, Poker Face, Lies, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds or Halo: The Serieshas attracted many clients who enjoy one of the most competitive platforms in terms of quality/price.

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

Sign up for SkyShowtime and you can try it without any commitment, without paying anything, for a week.

Try it for free

Many of those customers enjoyed an initial promotion that halved the price of their SkyShowtime subscription forever, unless we unsubscribe.

Now, to round off 2023, the platform is launching a less juicy offer, but equally interesting for those who want to get to know its catalog better and try it for a limited time at a cheaper price.

3 months of SkyShowtime at a reduced price

The new promotion in force leaves us the SkyShowtime monthly price at €3.50, instead of the standard fee of €5.99 per month. It is a price that we can enjoy for three months before our subscription renews at the normal price.

Only the New customers They will be able to benefit from this SkyShowtime promotion, as long as they register on the platform before November 27, 2023.

It is a good opportunity to enjoy news on SkyShowtime such as the revival of Frasier, the new series from the creator of Yellowstone, Special Operations: Lioness, or the reality show Sylvester Stallone with his family.

SkyShowtime has some of the most popular series in recent years and a lot of potential for growth through original content already in the works. With this price of €3.5 per month, it is a good opportunity for you to try the platform and decide if it is worth it at its normal price.