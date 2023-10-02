What this platform is offering to all its subscribers, including those who benefited from its great launch offer that they had in the past, is increasingly of higher quality. For example, recently Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been added, a film premiere that had previously been rumored that it might not reach the platform. But with this debut the rumors and criticism end, since the platform has fulfilled its promise.

More and more premieres

Now what subscribers expect is that, after having released this Paramount production, the process continues with other of the big movie premieres of the producer. That would mean that users of this streaming service could see recent productions such as the latest installment of The Ninja Turtles, the new Paw Patrol movie, which has just been released with great success in the United States, and the next installments of Transformers . These are just some small examples of what SkyShowtime could provide to its users if everything moves along the same path, so it would be very good news for the future.

Nor should we forget that Paramount has in its hands other major film releases for the future that, after reaching theaters, could end up being seen on SkyShowtime. Films such as the future installments of Mission Impossible or the next episode of the saga A Quiet Place, would be among the possible arrivals to this service. And we must not forget, as we tell you in the next paragraph, that the series are also gaining more and more prominence on the platform.

New series on SkyShowtime

One of the latest additions to the platform’s catalog is the series The Stallone Family, but it is no surprise because it had already been announced. That doesn’t make it less interesting, far from it. It must also be said that it has been released in the original version with subtitles, something quite common when it comes to reality-heavy productions. This allows you to hear the actor in his original voice, a factor that the fans are sure to appreciate.

But take note, because the much that SkyShowtime has made in terms of series, one in a totally unexpected way, is with the lovers of the most eighties productions. Because, although it may be hard to believe, what the platform has added have been classics like The A-Team, Magnum, PI (the classic version starring the enormous Tom Selleck) and The Six Million Dollar Man. The only bad news is that, for now, they have not loaded all the full seasons, only the initial ones. But it is about a very good starting point so that, if they are successful, they may possibly get to put more seasons of series that, today, are really difficult to find. Because in these times we must not forget that these types of classic productions are difficult to obtain even on DVD since they have ended up out of print or even, in some cases, have never been released. Let’s also not forget that SkyShowtime has Frasier, another series that had problems in Spain getting released on DVD and that was left with the collection half done.

You can’t ask much more from SkyShowtime, with how young it is as a platform, so that, at least, it continues to receive support and support from subscribers. Now that the doubts have been cleared and that they begin to bring films that do not end up in the hands of other services, such as Movistar, a really positive future is predicted for users. Keep it up!