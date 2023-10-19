The platform has some of the most prestigious series in history, including its hilarious and original Halloween episodes.

It is very possible that the next 31 October You want to celebrate Halloween in style, which includes creating the atmosphere with movies or series that include Halloween-themed episodes. At SkyShowtime they want to make it easy for you in what will be their first Halloween serving in our country.

If we browse the platform’s catalog, we will find some of the most celebrated and beloved series on television that have carried the seal of Paramount o Universal (NBC).

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

However, searching for the Halloween episodes of all of them can seem tedious, so SkyShowtime makes our lives easier with a temporary themed category where we will find the Halloween specials of their best series.

The Office, Frasier, Hawaii 5.0, Superstore o Magnum They come together in this category to give us a few hours of “Halloween” episodes.

Halloween for everyone on SkyShowtime

If there are little ones at home, we also have family Halloween specials in their own category, with series like iCarly or the animated jewels on the platform to create an atmosphere before they go on a sweet binge.

Of course, the grades cannot be missing series horror at the cocktail party with the Creepy Series category: Penny Dreadful, Bates Motelo All the Sinsamong others, meet there.

Las films There is no shortage of them on a platform that has sagas like Friday the 13th, Scream or The Purge, with which you will have Halloween for a while. That’s not counting classics like The thing o Hellraiser.

Without a doubt, SkyShowtime passes the horror scrutiny with flying colors in its first Halloween with us and they make sure that the platform has everything that a horror lover, whether pure or for all audiences, needs for Halloween, both in movies and series.