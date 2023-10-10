Logic tells us that Marvel movies are available on Disney+. There are also some that you can find on other platforms, especially those produced by Sony. But, in this case, SkyShowtime has not incorporated any of those titles. What the service has done has been go much further back in time and publish movies that you may have never seen before.

The captain America?

Yes, it’s Captain America, but not the one played by Chris Evans. Before the actor put on the suit in the Marvel Studios cinematic universe, there was another actor who passed him “on the left” and went ahead in terms of characterizing the character on camera. It was Red Brown, a performer who is currently over 70 years old and who continues to appear at some conventions to surround yourself with Marvel fans.

Red Brown stars in the two films that were filmed in 1979 and were originally broadcast on the CBS television network. Some of the ingredients of these films came to have a later presence in the comics, where they were amazed by several of its details. This is how the Captain began to be seen in different personalized vehicles just as he appears in the movies.

The most classic Marvel

Although these films are obviously not canon, it cannot be said that they are not interesting. Over the years the adventures of Captain America played by Red Brown have achieved cult status and have even been seen at festivals. The first of the tapes was previously available on SkyShowtime, but now the platform has also added the sequel. It should be mentioned, on the other hand, that the second of the installments has the great Christopher Lee in its cast, so it will surely be an interesting viewing for his followers.

If after watching the two Captain America movies you want an extra dose of the most classic Marvel, what we recommend is that you take a look at the platform’s catalog because you will also find The Incredible Hulk, from 1977. This production, which is even premiered in theaters, it was, in fact, the pilot film for the famous character series who was played at the time by Lou Ferrigno. It is, therefore, a document that could be considered historical, especially taking into account the enormous level of popularity that the avenger accumulated in this incarnation.

There are other Marvel movies from classic times that, who knows, may also end up appearing on SkyShowtime in the future. There is a version of The Punisher with Dolph Lundgren as the protagonist, or even a film in which we see what could have been the definitive Nick Fury: David Hasselhoff. As you can see, although these films never became a great success, especially because at the time there was a lack of technological means so that they could reach their maximum potential, it cannot be said that they did not have famous actors in the lead.

One of the rumors that relates with the future premiere of Deadpool 3 is that, in one way or another, homage will be paid to that classic cinematic universe that, in some way, is also part of the history of Marvel movies. Can you imagine Deadpool crossing paths with Dolph Lundgren, David Hasselhoff or Lou Ferrigno and breaking the fourth wall in his style as a tribute? We don’t know what could come of it, but we can only say one thing: do it Marvel, do it.