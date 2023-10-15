The Western RPG is full of majestic cities that complicate the task of choosing the best one.

Skyrim is full of cities, but some are much more interesting than others.

Skyrim has everything it needs to rub shoulders with the best titles in its niche. However, beyond the mods, Norse culture and dragons, It is characterized by its wonderful atmosphere. The spectacular finish of the cities leaves no room for criticism, like few video games, they bring together the key elements to become true masterpieces.

What is the most attractive city in Skyrim?

The amazing finish of the nine cities that are part of Skyrim poses a real challenge when choosing the best one. Although we have settlements for all tastes, most users agree that the fiercest competition is between Carrera Blanca and Soledad.

However, close behind are the imposing Markarth and Riften, followed by Winterhold, which stands out for its unrivaled mage castle, Dawnstar and Falkreath.

In general, all cities are praised thanks to the perfect design of its centers, which are not only full of NPCs, but also offer a variety of interesting missions.

What is so special about Skyrim cities?

Unlike other Bethesda games, Skyrim’s cities take us around a true exhibition of architectural styles that add character to every corner.

In this context, followers give greater relevance to the Dwemer stone architecture of Markarth. Likewise, the cozy atmosphere that Whiterun offers comes to light.

The charm of cities like Windhelm and Solitude can easily surpass the great offerings of iconic games from the likes of Starfield, including the modern and colossal city of New Atlantis.

NPC density and many quests

Another peculiarity that the game’s settlements share, and that arouses the attention of followers, is the level of diversity that distinguishes its urban centers. If we compare them with its predecessor, there is no doubt that Oblivion falls short of the brilliance of a type of design that breaks the mold.

Definitely attention to detail makes the difference. It is enough to take a look at the style that defines Whiterun or the stone halls of Markarth, to transport us to the majesty and character that distinguishes Edoras from The Lord of the Rings.

Users’ favorite center

The official Skyrim subreddit was the place to open the debate regarding which is the best center of the video game. Although The variety of opinions prevents reaching a consensusit is worth praising the developer’s intention to create cities with well-differentiated personalities.

The strength of the visual identity of each city is evident, even in small settlements. In this way, Dawnstar’s limited dimensions are not an impediment to receiving good reviews.

Although the modding community’s efforts to expand cities have been sustained throughout the history of the title, in terms of architecture, Markarth has everything in his favor to win. The injected details not only increase its reach, but also maximize its splendor.

Unfortunately, the Dwemer stone architecture is overshadowed by the degree of corruption that plagues the city, a problem it shares with Windhelm, a city that, despite the prominent Nordic style of its streets, is marked by racism.

Whiterun the favorite in hearts

Leaving aside the details linked to the architecture a little, and focusing on the quality of the experience, the affection and preference of the community, Whiterun takes it.

Far from the large structures and distinguished buildings, the city offers comfort and an incomparable atmospheretwo aspects especially valued by players, since they improve their experience.

What are the worst cities in Skyrim?

In the same way as in the previous debate, user opinions are divided. For example, there are players who claim that small Morthal is the worst city of all, since it succumbs to the attraction of high-caliber cities.

In contrast, some followers assure that the supposed mediocrity does not compare with the amount of goodness that it houses within, among them, the possibility of finding an important cure.

Due to its potential insecurity, Helger is a city that is often accompanied by negative reviewsWithout leaving aside, the absence of juniper beer and flammability, three valid arguments to classify it among the worst settlements in the game.

In conclusion, although more than a decade has passed since its launch, Skyrim continues to spark excitement and it makes the time we have to wait until the arrival of the next Elder Scrolls game more pleasant.

Likewise, if we take into account the progress made by the video game modding community in its aim to expand the developer’s original vision, and the way in which it breaks any type of prediction, it is quite likely that it will end up generating the same impact for Starfield in the coming months.

Players are aware of how complex the feat can be, however, we are sure that most of them have not lost hope of seeing cities in the next Elder Scrolls province capable of surpassing those offered by Skyrim.

