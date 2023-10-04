After the theme of environmental sustainability, the second edition presented today in the presence of Minister Abodi intends to provide important food for thought on the values ​​of sport to students between 8 and 18 years of age

“Sky Up The Edit” restarts, the project aimed at students between the ages of 8 and 18 aimed at developing the digital skills of the new generations. The initiative, aimed at replicating the success of the 2022 edition, which explored the theme of environmental sustainability, was presented today during the celebrations for Sky’s twenty years in the presence of the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi. The underlying idea is to create new opportunities in the digital world, obviously within our communities.

There are four macro-themes proposed: sport and inclusion, sport and the environment, ethics of sport and healthy and active living. Precisely thanks to the contents that Sky will make available to students – last year over ten thousand children representing 500 classes were involved – the young people involved (working on one of the proposed topics) will create a real journalistic report. With one more novelty compared to the last edition: the “Sky Up Studios Experience”. Students in the last three years of secondary schools will be able to visit the Sky television studios in Milan to learn about the behind the scenes of a media & tech company.

Interested teachers will be able to join the initiative by registering their classes on the website www.skyup.sky. There will be time until April 15, 2024 to present the journalistic report. The schools of the winning classes (one for each school level) will receive 5 thousand euros in teaching materials. Their service will then be broadcast on Sky channels.

