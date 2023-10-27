Sky Line, the real estate holding of the Milanese entrepreneur Giovanni Gelmetti goes bankrupt

Difficult times for Giovanni Gelmettithe volcanic Milanese real estate entrepreneur who, among other things, created the Giax Tower, the innovative 27-storey skyscraper located in the Degano-Maciachini district of the Lombardy capital. A few days ago, in fact, the delegate judge of the Milanese court Francesco Pipicelli declared his holding company bankrupt Sky Line naming as curator Luigi Saporito and convening the creditors on 31 January 2024 for the examination of the liabilities.

READ ALSO: Giambruno, and Antonio Ricci caused a -12% on the stock market

The failure came after in recent months Vincenza Agnese of the same court had admitted the Sky Line and the subsidiary Milano 1 to the simplified agreement for the sale of the assets, with Saporiti himself as auxiliary, taking into account that the subsidiary had sold some apartments but 51 remained to be sold for a value of 53 million euros to repay over 22 million of Milan’s debts 1 of which 15 million towards banks: all the capital shares of Milano 1 and those of the parent company are pledged to Intesa Sanpaolo.

READ ALSO: Intesa, we move to Isybank: this is how the migration of customers will take place

But the path to the agreed plan has been bumpy since at the end of last December Tasty noted “significant critical issues of the plan and the proposal”, we read in the court decree of last March presided over by the same Agnessuch as waiting more than a year from the approval date to proceed with the liquidation by Sky Line of the subsidiary and its assets and the fact that “not even an estimate referring to the specific value of the subsidiary was produced”. Thus the agreement fell through last spring and now the inevitable has arrived failure.

Subscribe to the newsletter