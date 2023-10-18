You already know that this free game continues confirming content. Sky: Children of the Light has received news and here we bring you all the details.

Sky: Children of the Light

On this occasion, we can know details ahead of this year’s Halloween event. These are the details:

Evento Days of Mischief: Sky’s Days of Mischief is an ever-evolving event featuring various creatures and characters, including ghostly staff, grumpy cats, and exciting rides on Dark Dragons.

Year of the Dark Crabs: This year, the Dark Crabs take center stage and have been waiting for Sky players to participate.

Opening of Cackling Crab Caves: The Cackling Crab Caves will open on October 23 for all players. You can access it directly from the Spirit event or venture on foot through the Secret Area from the Vault of Knowledge.

Event characteristics: During the event, players can enjoy free potions and cauldron light, fly alongside Dark Dragons and their roller coasters, and search for nearby cat curses.

Problems caused by Dark Crabs: The Dark Crabs kidnap Spirits and set up cheats for Sky players. Players must be careful while exploring the caves, as they are watched by watchful eyes and face maze-like obstacles.

More plans

Three phases of Mischief: The event takes place over three weeks, and each week presents new challenges. Starting in the second week, talking to the wrong Spirit can transform the player into a Dark Crab.

Event Currency: Players can collect event coins in the form of candies. These coins can be found throughout the event, and some are obtained by interacting with certain items or characters.

New items and returning items: Players can use event currency to unlock new in-game cosmetics. New items are also available for purchase in the in-game store.

Event starts on October 23: The Days of Mischief event begins on October 23 and lasts until November 12. All players who have reached at least the Hidden Forest can participate in the event and enjoy its activities.

Changes to old items: Starting this year, the event will only offer in-app purchase (IAP) and in-game currency (IGC) items from the current year and the previous year. Older items will be available at a separate time outside of related events. Some of these older items are planned to be reintroduced in the future.

And this is the published trailer:

What did you think of the news? Are you going to download this game? You can also find our complete coverage on the same at this link.

