With high-profile releases like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s clear that 2023 is shaping up to be one of the best years in the gaming industry. That said, in recent months some very bad titles have also debuted that have become a laughingstock on the internet. And yes, it seems that another game will soon enter the list of the worst of the year.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a video game inspired by the literary work of JRR Tolkien, is the worst release of 2023 so far. It seemed like no one could take the crown of dishonor from him, but Skull Island: Rise Of Kong, the new King Kong game, looks very bad and is already a strong candidate for anti-GOTY.

Skull Island: Rise Of Kong could be the worst game of 2023

This video game developed by IguanaBee and published by GameMill Entertainment was first announced during the summer. Fans had a short wait to try it out, as it debuted on October 17. In this way, the first videos with gameplay began to emerge on the internet and social networks.

To the surprise of few people, Skull Island: Rise Of Kong looks awful due to its PlayStation 2-era visuals, clunky animations, and repetitive sound. Judging by the footage that users shared, the combat system is very boring and simple.

Recently, a cinematic sequence from the game went viral. In it, we can see that poor quality textures take a long time to load, and at one point we even see a still image without sound of a dinosaur. Players reacted to this footage and claimed that the title is a “total scam.”

Simply put, this project could be the worst game of the year. At this time, it does not yet have an average score on Metacritic, but it is a matter of time before early adopters and media provide a rating. Will it come out worse than The Lord of the Rings: Gollum? It is a possibility, without a doubt.

Fans Mocked Skull Island: Rise Of Kong

Skull Island: Rise Of Kong cuesta $39.99 USD

In this project from GameMill Entertainment and IguanaBee, players embark on a quest to avenge the death of King Kong’s parents at the hands of Gaw, the alpha predator. Thus, they will have to face “primitive beasts” while they travel around the island and “discover secrets.”

Without a doubt, Skull Island: Rise Of Kong caught attention for all the wrong reasons. Although many users reacted with humor, there are those who claim that it is disrespectful for a title of such poor quality to be sold for $39.99 USD. Of course, the Colossal Edition, which includes a Boss Rush mode and cosmetic elements, costs $49.99 USD.

Skull Island: Rise Of Kong Is So Bad It’s Now On Sale

But tell us, do you think this game will be the worst of the year? Let us read you in the comments.

