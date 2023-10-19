The competition for GOTY 2023 will be very close, as great titles have debuted in recent months that captivated players and received widespread praise from professional critics and fans. That said, the race for ANTI-GOTY will also give a lot to talk about. And yes, this week another candidate for the worst of the year debuted.

We are talking about, nothing more and nothing less, than Skull Island: Rise of Kong, the most recent video game starring the Kaiju. Although it was already known that it was going to be a complete disappointment from the premiere of its first trailer, the final result is much worse than what players expected.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong has a laughable debut on Steam with less than 20 players

To no one’s surprise, this video game starring King Kong had a terrible reception from players. As of this writing, 69% of Steam reviews are negative, although people who wrote positive reviews mocked the game and made sarcastic comments.

“It’s like Hollow Knight meets ELDEN RING, but significantly better than both (games),” one player joked on Valve’s platform. “Is very good. I like the part where he asks me to use a key I don’t have on my keyboard. 10/10,” said another.

Is Skull Island: Rise of Kong the worst game of 2023?

The sad reality is that Skull Island: Rise of Kong is a very poor quality game that was destined to fail from the get-go. Its poor critical reception was also reflected in its almost non-existent user base.

The video game from IguanaBee and GameMill Entertainment achieved a mediocre peak of 22 simultaneous players on Steam during its release earlier this week. At this moment, only 12 people play this single-player proposal. It is a matter of time before it reaches 0 concurrent users.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is a failure, at least on Steam

For context, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, one of the worst games of 2023, had a peak of 758 concurrent users on the Steam platform, despite extremely negative reviews. So, Skull Island: Rise of Kong had a much worse premiere and is already shaping up to be the most disappointing release of the year.

