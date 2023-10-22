The game worse than Gollum, Skull Island: Rise of Kong, was in development for only a year under fairly questionable situations.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is, for now, the most dubious video game of this year

Throughout this week, social networks began to be flooded with images and clips of the video game Skull Island: Rise of Kong. The game was released on October 17 and was mocked by players due to its graphics and gameplay so mediocre. Many compared him to Gollum, one of the biggest disasters of 2023 in the sector, and some players consider this to be the worst video game of this year. While it’s easy to see why this game might have earned that questionable title, the developers involved in its creation have made one thing clear: there was little else they could do.

And it is that Skull Island was conceived under restrictive circumstances imposed by GameMill Entertainment. Apparently, the IguanaBee team that was part of the development of Skull Island He couldn’t bring his ideas to fruition because GameMill only allowed the team to develop the game for a year from scratch:

The development process for this game began in June of last year and was scheduled to end on June 2, 2023. So the process has lasted only one year. It was very common that they did not provide us with all the information about the project. The work was quite frustrating because we had to improvise with the limited information we had available. Was an unsustainable situation which led us to do what we could with Skull Island: Rise of Kong.

Although many have called it the great disaster of 2023some of the developers of Skull Island They are proud of what they have been able to do during this very short time. Despite everything, the game was not canceled and the development team was able to overcome all the challenges they had from the first minute.

