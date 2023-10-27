There is no peace for Skull and Bones: the pirate action game has been in the works for ten years at Ubisoft Singapore postponed again, this time to the first months of 2024.

Announced for the first time way back in 2017, Skull and Bones has suffered countless postponements over the following years. Who knows if this will be the last.

In any case, Eurogamer reports that Ubisoft has also postponed another game, without however revealing the title. It is rumored that this title could be Star Wars: Outlawswhose release would be expected at the beginning of 2024, but which should now be postponed by a few months.

