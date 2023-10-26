Skoda shows some sketches of the new car just before the presentation of the upcoming Superb. According to the brand, the new Superb has ‘an even more emotional appearance’. If that emotion is “satisfaction from seeing the most practical thing imaginable,” then we agree. Because doesn’t he look wonderfully sensible? Especially as a station wagon.

The new Superb is designed using the new ‘Modern Solid’ design language. The headlights are a bit sharper and the taillights have been refreshed, but otherwise it still looks a lot like its predecessor. The grille is still a dark, full mustache like Chick Hicks from Cars. Tap through the images and you will come across the prototype.

According to Skoda’s chief designer, Oliver Stefani, the drawings show a design “characterized by sharply drawn lines, clearly defined dynamic proportions and an angular style.” Take a closer look at the sketches, because Skoda says this Superb will become ‘the figurehead of the brand’s design language’. Other models will therefore have the same features.

Engines of the new Skoda Superb

In terms of engines, Skoda previously announced some things. For the first time, the regular Superb is available with a mild-hybrid powertrain. The 150 hp four-cylinder is helped by a 48-volt starter generator. The station wagon – which Skoda calls Combi – is also available as a plug-in hybrid. You could soon drive 100 kilometers electrically.

Skoda does not want to say much more about the fourth generation of the family car for the time being. The big presentation of the Superb will take place on November 2. What we do know is that the Superb is longer, bigger and more aerodynamic. The head and luggage space are both said to have ‘significantly increased’. Great for basketball teams. Next week you can read more about the new Superb here.