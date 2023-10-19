Suara.com – Shin Tae-yong has officially surpassed Alfred Riedl’s winning record as coach of the Indonesian national team. Now, Shin Tae-yong is targeting the achievements of the legendary coach from Croatia, the late Antun Pogacnik.

The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, has just led the Garuda squad to a 12-0 aggregate win over Brunei Darussalam in the first phase of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

With consecutive wins in two legs against Brunei, Shin Tae-yong has now collected 21 wins as a tactician for the Indonesian National Team, surpassing the previous record held by the late Alfred Riedl.

Former Indonesian national team coach, Alfred Riedl. (AFP PHOTO/ADEK BERRY)

Alfred Riedl himself coached the Indonesian National Team for three periods, namely in 2010-2011, 2013-2014 and 2016.

During that time, the figure from Austria succeeded in bringing the senior Indonesian national team to 19 wins, finishing as runner-up in the AFF Cup twice.

With a record of 21 wins, Shin Tae-yong himself is currently the coach with the second most wins with the Indonesian National Team.

Shin Tae-yong is now only behind the former Indonesian national team coach from Croatia, Antun Pogacnik, who recorded 36 wins during the 1954-1963 period coaching the Garuda squad.

Shin Tae-yong still needs 15 more wins to break the record of the coach who died in 1978.

Shin Tae-yong has the opportunity to surpass this record because of plans to extend his contract for three years.

Data from Transfermarkt shows that Shin Tae-yong’s contract with the Indonesian National Team will expire in December 2023.