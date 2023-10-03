For several months now, strange videos have begun to go viral on TikTok and YouTube, where confrontations between beings are seen that, due to their animated style, have also been capturing the attention of children worldwide. This is Skibidi Toilet, a series of animations created in the popular video game Garry’s Mod, which began to be published as viral shorts during the month of February and which has not stopped appearing on various sites.

Something that began as a rare publication of just 11 seconds where a terrifying head is seen inside a toilet singing the song that symbolizes “Skibidi Toilet” and owes its success in large part to the influence of renowned streamers and gamers who react to each of its sessions or episodes. Through bizarre, striking and surreal content, YouTuber DaFuq!?Boom! shows a war for control of the world between toilet heads and their only elegantly dressed adversaries, but with photographic and security cameras, reflectors, speakers and televisions instead of heads.

The YouTuber has managed to gain amazing acceptance in just a few months, making Skibidi Toilet attractive to many young people and children, since it is just a toilet head and colorful opponents, being terrifying and funny at the same time. Although on the other hand, it is obvious that this has been seen as something bad for some parents, who find these clips dangerous, because the plot shows violent passages and macabre moments due to the struggle between good and evil.

The series of animated viral videos consists of around 61 chapters at this time, which are shared on YouTube and are around 1 minute long, which show this battle generated as a result of the toilets with anthropomorphic beings becoming a threat to humanity. A new series of viral videos that are trendy and that apparently will continue to appear in your TikTok or YouTube recommendations for a long time.

