“Skeleton Crew” is next on the “Star Wars” universe content calendar and, having finished filming, it delays its release date.

All Star Wars fans are left wanting more after the end of the “Ahsoka” series. For the curious and those who are not aware of the daily news, “Skeleton Crew” is the next release from this universe far, far away.

A series starring Jude Law which, revealed according to the official synopsis, will focus on a group of children lost in the galaxy trying to find their way home in the era of the New Republic, taking a point of view that was not seen within other productions. The same series presented a trailer for attendees at the Star Wars Celebration in London, a trailer that has now been leaked.

Jude Law presented the new Skeleton Crew at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

What will we see in detail in the series?

After the end of “Ahsoka”, the series starring a group of children living adventures in a strange and dangerous galaxy It could be the “Second Galaxy” in which Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are trapped. Within this trailer, we see how the young people become trapped, but a mysterious Jedi-like figure arrives to rescue them. He himself removes his hood, revealing Jude Law’s face. A character whose name we do not know until now.

The trailer was not the only leak for “Skeleton Crew”, so was its release date on Disney Plus. Although some rumors already assumed that the new Star Wars series would arrive on the platform at the end of this year, The trailer revealed that the idea is to release it in early 2024. Until now, it is unknown if this date is the final one, so it remains “very soon.”

