The Star Wars series titled Skeleton Crew will be the next thing we will see from the saga on Disney Plus.

A recent listing with the US Copyright Office has shed light on the projected release date for Skeleton Crew, the upcoming Star Wars television series from Disney and Lucasfilm. This news comes amid the leak of the series’ Star Wars Celebration trailer on social media.

Initially, it was hoped that the series would arrive before the end of 2023, but according to current information, its debut is scheduled for January 2024. So we only have to wait a few months to see it.

What is it about?

The series follows the story of children who venture into a strange and dangerous galaxy. Some fans speculate that this could refer to Peridia, where they could be involved in the return of characters like Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren.

The leaked Star Wars Celebration trailer offers an exciting preview of the series. It begins in a school and follows two children as they travel on a speeder through a forest, longing for adventures beyond the classroom. However, when their parents return home one night, the children mysteriously disappear.

The trailer also reveals the presence of Vane, the Mandalorian villain, and suggests that pirates will play an important role in the plot.

As the children struggle to find their way back home, they encounter an unnamed Jedi played by Jude Law, who could be their key to salvation.

Disney Plus

Skeleton Crew promises an exciting adventure in the Star Wars galaxy and its cast includes Jude Law, Kerry Condon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tunde Adebimpe, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith and Brian Oerly.

Are you excited for the premiere of Skeleton Crew on Disney Plus? The series promises to take viewers on an unforgettable journey into the exciting Star Wars universe.