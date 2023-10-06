Flash offers continue for Orange Days by PcComponentes. Today we have again very interesting discounts, especially on computer products, although there is also room for an electric scooter or a sound bar. Here we give you all the details if you don’t want to miss them.

LG 65QNED826QB

Starting big, those looking for a huge smart TV have today at PcComponentes the LG 65QNED826QB greatly discounted, with a 42% discount, which makes it fall by 600 euros from the official 1,399 to the current 799 euros.

This television has a QNED panel (equivalent to Samsung’s QLED), with 65 inches and 4K resolution. It offers compatibility with HDR10 Pro and HLG, has AMD FreeSync and HDMI 2.1 ports, for those who want to use it to take advantage of the graphics of PS5 and Xbox, and offers 20W of sound compatible with Dolby Atmos. All this, under the control of WebOS 22.

AOC 24G2SAE/BK

A regular feature in PcComponentes’ offerings is the AOC 24G2SAE/BK; a 24-inch gaming monitor on a flat VA panel, at 165 Hz and with Full HD resolution that offers compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync. It also has Flicker Free and Low Blue Light technologies, and its response time is 1 ms, while its brightness reaches 350 cd/m2. It has 2 HDMI 1.4, a Display Port and has built-in speakers.

Right now we can buy it for 139 euros, with a 33% discount. This leaves us about 70 euros cheapersince it usually costs 209 euros.

AOC Monitor Gaming 24G2SAE

Creative Stage Air V2

We can also buy a sound bar today at a ridiculous price to place under our PC monitor. The Creative Stage Air V2 It can be ours for only 32.99 euros, 34% less, going down by 17 euros from the usual 49.99.

This compact sound bar, 41 cm long, has 20 W of power, it connects via USB-C to the PC, although we can also take advantage of the 3.5 mm jack connector on our monitor, since it has this connection. In addition, it has a battery, so we can even use it as a portable speaker.

Samsung 980 1TB

We once again have a small stock of the Samsung 980, the Korean brand’s best-selling SSD that drops from 112.77 to 48.99 euros; quite a bargain thanks to the 56% applied, which It leaves us at 63.78 euros less.

This internal NVMe type SSD offers us 1 TB capacity, with M.2 form factor and PCIe 3.0 interface. Its V-NAND type memory offers transfer speeds of 3500 MB/s in reading and 3000 MB/s in writing.

Samsung 980 1 TB PCIe 3.0 (up to 3.500 MB/s) NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (MZ-V8V1T0BW)

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 Lite

If you are thinking of getting an electric scooter and you want a cheap but reliable one, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 Lite is one of the best you can choose, and if you find them like today, at 299.01 euros, yes, only in white . It has a reduction of about 150 euros about the usual 449.

This scooter is capable of supporting up to 100 kg of load, reaching 25 km/h in mode S and 20 km/h in Mode D, and also has a pedestrian mode, to travel at 6 km/h. Offers autonomy up to 20 km and a folding design, along with front and rear lighting or a braking system with E-ABS in the rear axle.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 Lite

Woxter Stinger FX 80 MegaKit

Ideal to give as a gift to the little ones, if we want to get a complete gaming set, we can opt for this Woxter Stinger FX 80 MegaKitwhich will now only cost us 19.99 euros, with 30 euros discount over the usual 49.99.

Includes keyboard Stinger FX 80 Kwith RGB backlight, Stinger FX 85 M mousealso with gaming design and RGB lighting, as well as the auriculares Stinger FX 80 H, which are compatible with PC and PS4, and have an integrated boom microphone. To this we must add a mouse pad, measuring 25x21cm with an exclusive illustration.

Woxter Stinger FX 80 Megakit – Gaming kit (backlit keyboard with metal base, optical mouse up to 6400 DPI, 25×21 microfiber mat and 2.0 headphones with microphone)

