The six Colombian men who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, the politician who was a candidate in Ecuador’s presidential elections and killed last August, have been found dead in prison. The national service that deals with the protection of detained people said that their bodies “show no signs of torture or wounds attributable to fights”. However, the suspicion is that they were killed. A person who spoke to El País anonymously said they would be hanged.

Villavicencio was 59 years old and was running for president with the centrist Movimiento Construye party. Last August 10 he was shot dead at the end of a rally in Quito, the country’s capital. The man who had shot him was immediately killed by the security forces present on the scene: during some searches, the police subsequently arrested Andrés Manuel Mosquera Ortiz, José Neider López Hitas, Adey Fernando García García, Camilo Andrés Romero Reyes, Jules Osmín Castaño Alzate and Jhon Gregore Rodríguez, who were then transferred to the Litoral prison in Guayaquil, one of the most problematic and overcrowded prisons in the country.

The six were found dead just over a week before the second round of the presidential elections, in which Luisa González, left-wing candidate of the Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana party (the movement linked to former president Rafael Correa) and the entrepreneur Daniel Noboa will participate Azin, centrist. Outgoing president Guillermo Lasso said he intends to clarify both the death of Villavicencio and that of the suspects.

