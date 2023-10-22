Pavel junior was disqualified for insulting the match director, but according to Matteo Calò of Atletico Alpignano he would not have done anything: “He took on a fault he didn’t have”

Filippo Cornacchia

21 October – Turin

The maxi disqualification of Pavel Nedved Junior, the son of the former Juventus Golden Ball winner, protagonist in the second Piedmontese Category with Nuova Lanzese, is tinged with yellow. The sports judge stopped the son of the art for 6 days, thus motivating the sting: “Seriously disrespectful conduct towards the referee, consisting in having first been expelled for insults and insults, then in having reiterated this conduct after the notification of the provision, also spitting on the ground near the referee himself, without drawing it”.

reconstruction

—

In reality, according to what was clarified by an opponent (Matteo Calò of Atletico Alpignano), Nedved Jr was not the protagonist of the outburst recognized and punished by the match director. Person exchange? “Yes – underlined opponent Calò – it wasn’t Pavel Nedved Jr who railed and argued against the referee. The disqualification is unfair, he didn’t do anything: he is one hundred percent innocent. The match director had his back turned: Nedved took on a blame that he didn’t have, it was another player of theirs who complained heatedly from the bench. At the end of the match I also pointed it out to the referee that it wasn’t right.”

October 21st – 10.26pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED