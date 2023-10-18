Six different airports in France were evacuated on Wednesday morning and departing and arriving flights were suspended, after they received messages containing bomb threats, according to a police source cited by the AFP news agency. The airports involved are those of Lyon Bron, Lille, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Paris Beauvais. The airport of Lyon is that of Nice they made it known that following the investigations the threat turned out to be false, and air traffic restarted regularly.

On Friday, France updated the alert level on the attacks, raising it to the highest level foreseen by Vigipirate, the country’s anti-terrorism program. He did so following the attack in a school in Arras – a city in the north-east of the country which is home to significant communities of Muslim and Jewish people – in which a teacher died. According to the authorities, on the same day there was also an attempted terrorist attack near Paris, which failed thanks to the intervention of the security forces.

