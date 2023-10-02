Suara.com – Tiktokers Sisca Kohl recently uploaded a video showing the face of her daughter, Sophia Eleanor Justin, the fruit of her marriage to Tobias Justin alias Jess No Limit.

In the video uploaded to her Instagram account, Sisca Kohl is seen holding her little daughter. Apart from holding her daughter, Sisca Kohl also showed the beautiful face of her daughter who was only 20 days old.

“Sophia Eleanor Justin 20 days 28/9/2023 @sophianolimit,” wrote Sisca Kohl, quoted by Suara.com from her Instagram account @siscakohl, Monday (2/10/2023).

The video immediately became the spotlight of netizens. The reason is that Sisca Kohl uses Jurig’s child or the devil’s child which is currently viral.

Netizens are also busy asking Sisca Kohl to change the sound that is inappropriate for the baby. Moreover, the sound used by Sisca Kohl means child of the devil.

“Just delete it, sis. Change the background sound and then upload it again. Poor Sophia was given this background sound,” said the account @kia***.

“Don’t use this sound Sisca, when Jurig was a child, he was clearly a golden child,” said the account @sal***.

“I was surprised to hear the sound, it’s a good idea to find out what it means first, don’t just let it go viral, poor Sophia is called that,” said the account @ded***.

“Sisca doesn’t seem to understand what jurig is,” explained the account @akh***.

