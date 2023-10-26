SINoALICE ends its service next January 2024, date only in Japan. Unfortunately, the global version is earlier and will close in November of this year.

He RPG dark fantasy, born and released as SINoALICE, already has a closing date serverswhich will be carried out in two different phases: first in PC for browser and later in mobiles con iOS y Android.

This will be on January 15, 2024 in Japan and its global version ends on November 15, 2023, the game from the creator of works like NieR, NieR Automata and Drakengard closes the curtain on his work.

He game by DMM Games In computers it will come to an end on December 26, 2023 in Japan first and this version will be followed by that of smartphones on the aforementioned date; Square Enix itself confirmed it.

“We regret to inform you that the ‘SINoALICE’ service, which started on June 6, 2017, will no longer be available for the DMM version and the browser version from 12:00 on December 26, 2023.

Starting at 12:00 on January 15, we will suspend the provision of all iOS/Android services,” reads the original statement in Japanese, legible thanks to automatic translation.

“The iOS/Android version will have a completion period from December 26 to January 15, during which we plan to update the ending. After this (…) it will end for customers who have completed the game.”

The gacha directed by Yoko Taro with her own version of Snow White comes to an end

The announcement for the end of service of the Japanese version has a similar one in the global version back in September, they anticipate that the service of said version will end on November 15, 2023.

In Japan, the iOS and Android versions of SINoALICE They are going to have said final game period from Christmas until the end of the service, during which the final chapter of the story will be told.

All the Sale of Twilight Crystals has been suspended as soon as the announcement about the cessation of service has been made public: “We apologize to all our valued users who have supported and enjoyed SINoALICE until now for this sudden announcement,” they said.

Square Enix is ​​also hosting “SINoALICE: End of Service” on January 23, 2024, during which four key developers and operators of the game will discuss their memories.

Users in Japan can apply to attend here and up to 140 attendees will be chosen by lottery to attend.

After being led by Yoko Taro, it seems that SINoALICE ends its service in Japan in early 2024. Although it’s been 6 years, it’s always a shame when this happens; even more so when it leaves good memories.