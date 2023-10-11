650,000 people. Every year. Those are the deaths that, according to the World Health Organization, die from respiratory diseases related to seasonal flu. It’s terrible, but (no matter how hard we try) we can’t do almost anything. We have been fighting against it for almost 500 years and until now it has won the game over and over again. The good news is that we don’t give up

How to end a disease. We were able to find a vaccine against the coronavirus in record time, we have been able to eradicate at least two diseases already: smallpox (1980) and rinderpest (2011). How is it possible that we continue to fail with a disease that has been with us for more than 8,000 years? The answer is simple, I’m afraid: ending (even controlling) a disease is not only a question of financing and technology, it is something much more difficult than we may think.

In reality, our ability to eliminate a disease depends more on the disease itself than on our efforts. To begin with, the main characteristic that all “candidates for disappearance” have is that their natural reservoir is solely and exclusively the human being (or, in the case of diseases such as rinderpest, the animal reservoir is a specific, easily identifiable species). .

At least with our technological, health and social development, “we can only undertake the eradication of diseases that we can identify, monitor and on which we can intervene on a technically acceptable scale.” This means that they have to be diseases that have difficulty jumping across species barriers and are easy to follow in open ecosystems.

And the flu is not in that club. The flu is a disease with a surprising ability to jump between birds, horses and pigs. What’s more, it is a disease with a surprising capacity to generate new subtypes in these animals and then return (full of innovations) to humans. That is, it is practically the opposite of an eradicable disease.

But… What if there is another way? That is what they have asked at the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh, the animal research center where Dolly the sheep was created. What if instead of attacking the virus (or waiting for the flu to stop ‘jumping’), we switched to animals?

As? Change the animals? Indeed. You see, influenza A requires a protein from chicken cells, ANP32A, which is key in its replication. What Roslin’s team has done is modify the gene behind that protein with CRISPR. It is as counterintuitive as it is brilliant: the resulting chickens are almost not infected with the virus and, of course, are not contagious.

With a dose a thousand times higher than normal, only half of them became infected.

When genetics closes a door, the flu opens the window. Because perhaps the most curious thing is that the flu quickly adapted to the lack of ANP32A and began to use two other proteins (ANP32B and ANP32E) to replicate. They are not as effective and that is why it took so long for the chickens to become infected, but it gives us a good example of how evil the disease is.

However, the path is there. Having a proof of concept, it is confirmed that the universe of applications for this technology is potentially infinite. Above all, because it allows the introduction of mutations of this type without compromising the productive capacity of the animals.

Now, however, the most important thing remains: making sure that these genetic changes do not “cause” a mutation of the virus that makes it more dangerous.

