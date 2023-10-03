The most important month for video game releases in 2023 is October and the releases will not be long in coming, but will begin this week with the premiere of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The new iteration of the series is just around the corner and, as expected, spoilers are already the order of the day, so Ubisoft has just invited players not to ruin the fans’ experience.

As is usual with releases in physical format, some stores do not respect the release date and put copies on sale in advance, which allows those who have access to the game to share spoilers.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Ubisoft doesn’t want fans to ruin the Assassin’s Creed Mirage experience

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is no exception, there are already users playing this new installment. Ubisoft knows this, but unfortunately it can’t do anything to prevent the disclosure of spoilers, so it kindly asked through the series’ official Twitter account (X) not to share spoilers… or, at least, mark them with the Due etiquette so as not to ruin the experience of other players.

“With the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage upon us, we kindly ask you to be considerate of your fellow Assassins and refrain from posting or sharing unmarked spoilers that could impact your experience. Thank you!” said the French company. “The wait is almost over.”

In case you missed it: Ubisoft’s new animated series has a lot of references to Assassin’s Creed and more of its IP.

Ubisoft asked the gaming community a big favor

Have you already had the opportunity to start playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage? Tell us in the comments.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will debut on October 5, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

Related video: Assassin’s Creed Mirage – History Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News