From now on, some of Simyo’s mobile customers will be able to enjoy a completely free upgrade to their rates. Everything will depend on the modality you have contracted from the operator right now. Even so, it is completely free for them, and the best of all is that it will be applied automatically: from 40 GB to 50 GB.

The Simyo operator has been changing its rate catalog over time. Although, without a doubt, for many users the ideal is that they can configure the plan they want to contract as they want. All thanks to the fact that they offer the possibility of “Create your own rate”, either fiber + mobile, phone only o solo Internet.

On this occasion, the lucky customers are those who have currently contracted one of the different Simyo possibilities with 40 GB. It doesn’t matter if it’s just mobile or fiber + mobile, if you had 40 GB of data, from your next cycle you will have 10 GB extra free forever.

Simyo GB Upgrade

Simyo starts the week in the best way, or rather, the customers who can enjoy this free improvement for their mobile gigabytes. And, starting with your next billing cycle you will no longer have 40 GB, you will have to add 10 GB more without raising the price of your mobile or fiber + mobile rate.

Simyo’s new improvement basically consists of increasing from 40 GB to 50 GB. So if you had a contracted rate with the operator that had that amount of mobile data, then you will benefit from this new increase in gigabytes completely free of charge. And, as the company makes clear, ‘no fine print, no hassle and no tricks’.

It is clear once again that Simyo’s idea is to improve each of its rates. In addition to allowing their users to share gigabytes, the new application for their clients, etc. But, in this case, it is a free GB upload.

Therefore, if you go to the operator’s own website, you will be able to see how there is no longer a single option with 40 gigabytes for mobile phones. You will only have the option of contracting 50 GB. This amount is even the minimum you can hire. with a convergent modality from the operator when customizing your rate.

When is the increase applied?

Keep in mind that, if you are a contract customer, and you also have 40 GB right now (whether with unlimited calls or not), starting next billing cycle You can now see how you have 50 GB to spend as you want from your smartphone. For example, if your cycle started on October 1, on November 1 you will see that new increase in gigabytes, however, if your cycle ended on the 20th of each month, you will be able to see the change starting on October 20th. .

On the other hand, if you are a customer of prepaid, in your next renewal you will be able to see the improvement applied to your rate. And you don’t have to do anything, this improvement is applied automatically. So you will not have to contact the operator.