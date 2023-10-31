Suara.com – It is strongly suspected that Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier’s romantic relationship is still going well. This can be seen from Iwet Ramadhan’s upload on his Instagram social media account.

In the photo shared by the host on Monday (30/10) evening, you can see Maxime Bouttier and Luna Maya as well as Taskya Namya and Ari Irham spending time together.

This photo then made fans of the couple Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier, called MaximeMoon, feel relieved.

Understandably, Luna’s decision to allegedly delete Maxime’s photos and videos on her personal Instagram or TikTok social media accounts, made MaximeMoon have serious prejudices.

Intimate portrait of Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier. (Instagram/bouttier_maxime)

“Herding a child,” wrote Iwet as a description of the photo, made by Suara.com Tuesday (31/10/2023).

“Thank you for the photo that their fans have been waiting for,” wrote one netizen.

“Thank you sir for the photo. It’s often enough that we don’t get confused anymore,” wrote another netizen.