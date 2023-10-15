One of the strong cards of Tecate Coordenada in its 2023 edition was Simple Plan, and THE REPORTER He had the opportunity to talk with them. When asked what it meant to play at a festival like this, being a group that has marked a generation, Pierre Bouvier responded:

“It’s amazing the fact that our music has (this impact), it’s something we’re very grateful for in our music. We’ve been together for over 20 years and we’ve created some songs that are still alive today and that People still want to listen and come to the shows and sing with us. That’s an incredible feeling. We are very excited to be here in Guadalajara. We play many times in Mexico, many times here, and we love our Mexican fans. It’s going to be a wonderful moment. It’s always a good time for us.”

The night was spectacular for the band, who played their biggest hits. The rain came and went, but the people’s spirits remained at the same level, everyone remembered their middle school and high school days through the songs of the Canadian band.

Francisco “El Gallo” Elizalde also celebrated that the Mexican regional had a space in a festival like Coordenada. He pointed out that upon his arrival he spoke with Genitallica and a possible collaboration was discussed. Already on stage, Elizalde offered a tribute to his brother Valentin Elizalde, making the audience present dance. The drizzle did not matter because the night warranted taking out the band’s forbidden steps.

Before going on stage, Siddahartha, who is currently promoting his single “Nada por Hecho” in collaboration with Leiva, spoke with the media present. He highlighted that although playing in Guadalajara is like being at home, There is always that latent emotion of feeling the magic of the Guadalajara public. And so the spell happened, the audience gave themselves completely, even with the scattered drizzles that fell.

Presentations were still missing. Queens of the Stone Age y Junior H, who would close the evening with a flourish to the rhythm of the corridos tumbados.

Themes

Simple Plan Tecate Coordinate Siddahartha Concerts

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions