Poptren.suara.com – Serving delicious and appetizing dishes doesn’t have to be expensive and troublesome. Even a simple dish like tofu fritters can arouse hunger.

Perkedel or what is known as the Potato and Egg Association is one of the foods commonly found in rice stalls or restaurants. As the name suggests, the combination of potatoes and eggs, perkedel is made from potatoes which are processed in such a way and then mixed with eggs and then fried.

What happens if potatoes and eggs are combined with tofu? The answer is, you know. Tofu fritters are quite easy to make and the ingredients are easy to get at a relatively affordable price. Even though the ingredients are simple, tofu fritters have a taste that suits the taste buds of those who love them.

There is a recipe you can try if you are interested in bringing tofu fritters to your dinner table. For your information, this recipe takes 30 minutes to make and yields ten pieces. Good luck.

Ingredients:

– 250 grams of white tofu, puree

– 50 grams of peeled shrimp, roughly chopped

– one teaspoon of coriander leaves, chopped and squeezed

– two curly red chilies, finely chopped

– one egg, whisked

– 500 ml oil for frying

Ground spices :

– two cloves of garlic, fried

– two red onions, fried

– half a teaspoon of salt

– a quarter teaspoon of ground pepper

How to make :

1. Prepare a container, then add the tofu, shrimp, coriander leaves, curly red chilies, eggs and ground spices then mix well then shape into an oval.

2. Heat oil in a frying pan, when the oil is hot, fry the oval mixture until golden yellow. Lift and drain.

3. Tofu fritters are ready to eat.