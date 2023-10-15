The presenter of the historic broadcast: “Football crazy, I had Giannini’s poster. Hired at Rai at high altitude? The only card I had was the bus card…”

She took bus 391 from the Roman district of Talenti to go to Tor di Quinto to watch football training, but she also went as far as Trigoria, she worked as a waitress in the pub on Via Nomentana, a figure in the programmes, but always with a dream in my head: “Being a television journalist, I remember playing with a fake microphone.” Simona Rolandi simply asked “Let me try”.